World's most expensive strawberry sells out at $350 piece

ALBAWABA A beautiful and luscious strawberry named "Beautiful Princess" has taken the world by storm, becoming the most expensive strawberry ever sold, the rare fruit was auctioned off for a staggering $350 per piece.

The fruit "Beautiful Princess" was developed by the Japanese farmer Mikiu Okuda, who has over 45 years of experience in strawberry cultivation.

With a dedicated commitment and more than 15 years of trial and experimentation, he has developed this exceptional and highly regarded fruit.

The fruit's size is approximately that of a tennis ball, weighing around 100 grams. However, it is not the size that makes the Beautiful Princess unique, but rather its sweet taste, which resembles the flavor of roses.

Okuda cultivates his own "Beautiful Princess" collection during the winter months, carefully monitoring the temperature of the soil and the air.

The slow ripening process might be one of the hidden secrets behind the sweetness and delightful flavor of the strawberry.

At one of the auctions, a single large-sized strawberry was sold for 50,000 yen ($350).