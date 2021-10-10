The World's Most Famous Spy Car Aston Martin Goes Electric

Electric cars are the future, and each year we've seen automakers add more EVs to their lineup.

Daniel Craig may be saying goodbye to James Bond, but his iconic Aston Martin is about to be given a new lease of life.

As reported by Reuters, the David-Beckham-backed company that specializes in electric conversions of classic British cars has unveiled a car made famous by its silver screen driver, James Bond – the Aston Martin.

The Aston Martin DB5 is the car that started it all when it debuted in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. The car made such an impression that it has since appeared in six more Bond films.

DB6 is regarded by many as the epitome of British motoring style since it was first unveiled in 1965.

“For the women and men of tomorrow this, electrified, is what you should be driving,” said David Lorenz, CEO, and founder of Lunaz.

The Aston Martin that Daniel Craig drove when he ruled the screen in James Bond is getting a makeover. The sleek sports car is about to be available in electricity. And it’ll only cost you $1 million. But they’ll only be made in limited qualities.

Technological upgrades include the latest brakes, suspension, and steering along with air conditioning and electronic infotainment systems.

His fossil-fuel drinking heart was replaced with a recycled electric motor.



We are in the middle of the biggest revolution in motoring. It is certainly what the world's big carmakers think.