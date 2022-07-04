Would You Marry a Crocodile Even if Its For Luck?

ALBAWABA - How can you marry a crocodile? Apparently this is the tradition in Mexico that is an ancient ritual.
Mexico mayor marries alligator dressed as a bride in age-old ritual. Watch viral video https://t.co/3RzTZZALlg pic.twitter.com/2XhmRiCZkb— Occha Rein (@OcchaRein) July 3, 2022
The news is trending for this is what happened in a Mexico fishing village called San Pedro Huamelula. There, its mayor Victor Hugo Sosa married a seven-year-old alligator not for her looks, obviously, but its thought to bring the village wealth.
Mexico mayor marries alligator in white wedding dress in bizarre ritual https://t.co/lQB3ut22f1— ExBulletin (@bulletin_ex) July 1, 2022
Social has been active in covering the trending news. The crocodile was a real bride all dressed in white, she even got a kiss from the mayor. To make sure it won't bite, her mouth was tightly shut.
#Trending A Mexican village mayor married an “alligator bride” in a small coastal town of Mexico.— Asiana Times (@AsianaTimes) July 3, 2022
A tale like this one are stories made from heaven as people would say.
