Would You Marry a Crocodile Even if Its For Luck?

Published July 4th, 2022 - 09:42 GMT
Marrying an alligator
Marrying an alligator (twitter)

ALBAWABA - How can you marry a crocodile? Apparently this is the tradition in Mexico that is an ancient ritual. 

The news is trending for this is what happened in a Mexico fishing village called San Pedro Huamelula. There, its mayor Victor Hugo Sosa married a seven-year-old alligator not for her looks, obviously, but its thought to bring the village wealth. 

Social has been active in covering the trending news. The crocodile was a real bride all dressed in white, she even got a kiss from the mayor. To make sure it won't bite, her mouth was tightly shut. 

A tale like this one are stories made from heaven as people would say.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


