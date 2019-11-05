Wrapping of 2,500-Year-Old Mummified Egyptian Cat Show 3 Tails, 5 Hind Legs

A 2,500-year-old mummified Egyptian cat has been digitally dissected for the first time - and researchers were shocked to discover what was inside.

CT scans of the mummy, which resides in the Museum of Fine Arts in Rennes, France, reveal that the ancient wrappings contain three tails and five hind legs.

There is a ball of textile in place of a head, according to the researchers from the French National Institute for Preventitive Archaeological Research (INRAP).

The Frankenstein-like creature is also missing vertebrae and ribs, suggesting that rather than a single cat, this is actually a mixture of several different felines.





Although it wasn't what the researchers expected to find, Theophane Nicolas from INRAP said this kind of discovery is not unusual.

'There are millions of animal mummies, but few have been imagined,' he said.

'Some are empty, others contain only one bone, sometimes the cat is complete. The mummy of Rennes is a variant.

'Some researchers believe that we are dealing with an ancient scam organised by unscrupulous priests, we believe on the contrary that there are innumerable ways to make animal mummies.

'We will know more once we have made a body of imagery, which joins a field of study that is developing on a global scale.'

While Ancient Egyptians mummified humans to preserve their bodies for the afterlife, animal mummies were usually used as religious offerings.

These votive offerings ranged from cats and dogs, to fish, crocodiles, rodents, birds and baboons - with many animal species deemed to have close associations with gods.

Cats, for example, were sacred to Bastet who was the goddess of warfare, while jackals were associated with Anubis, the god of embalming.

In 2015, the University of Manchester performed a series of CT scan and X-rays on 800 animal mummies that dated to between 1000 BC and 400 AD.

They found that as many as a third of the carefully and elaborately wrapped mummies held no animal remains.

Some scholars think the high demand for mummified animals is what made it a rogue trade - with purveyors creating fakes to fulfil demand.

Cats may have been particularly highly prised as, between 3,400 BC and 3000 BC, the ancient Egyptians worshipped a feline god called Mafdet.

Madfet - who was later replaced by the well-known deity of love, passion, joy, women, and pleasure, Bastet - was seen as a protector against venomous bites from snakes and scorpions.

