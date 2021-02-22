You Should Always Keep Tabs on Your Kids' Online Activities

The Sharjah Police has warned parents to be watchful against children buying or watching pornographic movies, which are being distributed by gangs on social media platforms.

The gangs are exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic situation to promote pornographic movies among teenagers and children who have now increased their online engagement due to the situation, police informed.

According to the authorities, the gangs started using the electronic media to promote illegal movies after a police crackdown ended the sale of illegal video CDs in industrial and residential areas of the emirate.

According to the authorities, most of the gangs operate from outside the UAE, but conduct their business through people inside the country. A large numbers of pornographic CDs that originated from an Asian country and were being copied in Sharjah were seized by the police in past inspections.

The police has intensified their inspection campaign while the cybercrime patrol is keeping round-the-clock vigil on illegal online activities.

