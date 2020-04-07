You'll be Just Like Him! Meet The Hunchbacked Video Game Player of The Future

He's got bloodshot eyes, a dented skull and blistered hands — and in twenty years, you'll be just like him if you don't take care of yourself when gaming, experts warn.

'Michael' — the pallid and hunchbacked video game player of the future — is a grotesque model that shows how hunching over consoles might affect avid gamers.

This cautionary vision was cooked up by researchers based on globally-sourced reports on the physical impacts of the gamer lifestyle.

The team propose a number of strategies for gamers to take better care of themselves — including regular stretching, eating well and staying hydrated.

Coronavirus self-isolation has led to a boom in online gaming, with gamers spending almost 19 per cent more time on average playing, experts report.

Despite opposition from academics and the industry, the World Health Organization now recognises video game ‘addiction’ as an official psychological disorder.

'Everyone meet Michael, a visual representation of the future gamer,' said a spokesperson for OnlineCasino.ca, the Canadian site who undertook the study.

The research, they added, 'predicted how avid gamers could look in the next twenty years if they didn't change their lifestyle habits.'

'From sleep deprivation and dehydration, to lack of vitamin D, digital eye strain and "PlayStation thumb" — these are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from sunlight and physical activity.'

To design Michael, researchers reviewed reports by such organisations at the National Health Service, the World Health Organisation, the National Geographic and UK interactive entertainment on the potential effects of the gamer lifestyle.

This included the physical impacts on the human body — including muscles, skin, eyes and hair — of remaining indoors, staying seated in a chair and spending excessive amounts of time staring at a computer screen.

Using this information, the team then worked with with animators and artists to create Michael - a visual representation of a future gamer.

A poor diet and too much time out of the sun and under artificial light has given him pale and pasty skin from not getting enough Vitamin D and B-12.

His back is now permanently bent from his poor gaming posture and he has stress-related eczema across his legs and arms.

The full findings of the study were published on the OnlineCasino.ca website.

Michael is the spiritual successor to Emma — the sickly work colleague of the future — who was built last year to highlight the importance of good workplace conditions.

Emma was cooked up by researchers after interviews with more than 3,000 employees about their health issues and concerns.

She has a permanently hunched posture sitting for hours every day over her desk, dry red eyes from prolonged exposure to a computer screen and sallow skin for spending years trapped under the glare of artificial light.

This article has been adapted from its original source