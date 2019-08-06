'At Your Service, Allah!' South Korean Muslims in Mecca

A video of South Korean Muslims travelling to Mecca for the anual Hajj pilgrimage is making the rounds on social media.

The video shows hundreds of South Korean pilgrims walking in rows chanting the famous Hajj prayer, known as "talbiyah".

"At Your service, Allah, at Your service. At Your service, You have no partner, at Your service," the pilgrims chant, wearing match yellow vests and carrying the South Korean flag.

The talbiyah, known for its phrase "Labbayk", is frequently recited en-route to and during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims from all over the world are heading to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, set to start on 9 August.





As of Monday, slightly more than 1,700,000 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all able-bodied Muslims are required to perform it once in their lifetime.

During the five-day pilgrimage, millions of Muslims circle Islam's most sacred site, the cube-shaped Kaaba, and take part in rituals intended to bring about greater humility and unity.

This article has been adapted from its original source.