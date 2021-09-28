Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition Kicks Off in Milan

Hundreds of young climate leaders from all around the world will be flocking to Milan, Italy for a one-of-a-kind #DrivingAmbition event!

Convened by the Government of Italy and building on the success of the 2019 UN Youth Climate Summit, the Youth4Climate event will take place from 28 to 30 September.

Youth4Climate will provide young delegates an unprecedented opportunity to put forward ideas and concrete proposals on some of the most pressing issues on the climate agenda.

The cards are on the table 🙌🏽 Getting ready to welcome all participants at the #Youth4Climate: #DrivingAmbition in Milan.🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/TLXfURI52K — PreCop26 (@PreCop26ITA) September 27, 2021

Some 400 young climate champions from the 197 member countries of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will meet in Milan to participate in fast-paced working groups with their peers from around the world and develop concrete proposals.

The youth delegates will form four groups according to the following thematic areas: youth driving ambition, sustainable recovery, non-state actors’ engagement, and climate-conscious society.

The first two days will be dedicated to working groups, while the last day will feature a discussion between young delegates and the Ministers attending pre-COP 26.

#Youth4Climate starts today! 💚

400 girls and boys from all over the world discuss the most important issues related to climate change @GiuliaPersico4 wrote about it in her latest article:https://t.co/qNEqFpcE0M#DrivingAmbition #cop26 #All4ClimateItaly2021 pic.twitter.com/awgbMt9aHi — Italian Climate Network (@ItalianClimate) September 28, 2021

The ‘Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition’ meeting in Milan is part of the process of involvement of young people, which started in 2019, also thanks to the support of Italy, with the United Nations Youth Climate Summit, held in New York on 21 September 2019.