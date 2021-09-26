Yves Saint Laurent Says No to Fur Once and For All

The fashion house's parent company, Kering, says all its brands will be fur-free by autumn 2022.

Saint Laurent will stop designing clothes using fur from next year.

Fashion giant Saint Laurent to ban use of fur in 2022. https://t.co/EmhqgBOe7H — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) September 26, 2021

French luxury group Kering has just announced all its brands will cease the use of animal fur in their design by the autumn 2022 collections.

“When it comes to animal welfare, our group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general.”

Kering Group is home to some of the world’s biggest luxury fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

PJ Smith, director of fashion policy for the society in the US said: “Kering is synonymous with luxury fashion, and with this announcement, it marks a new era for what is considered luxury to now include what is socially responsible, ethical and innovative."

Saint Laurent is the latest luxury house to join others who've gone fur-free like Coach, Burberry, Versace, and Hugo Boss which pledged to do so in 2018.

Yves Saint Laurent to stop using fur, bowing to animal rights pressure https://t.co/DBs5sK2MvX pic.twitter.com/HeraES9bZD — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 24, 2021

Animal welfare and diversity campaigns as well as consumers themselves are putting pressure on companies to end the practice of killing live animals so that their fur can be used in fashion products.