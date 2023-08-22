In Footage Zelensky's doppelganger found selling fish in Italy

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2023 - 12:44 GMT
Gigi Pescheria
From Social media

ALBAWABA A fishmonger named Gigi Pescheria—originally Luigi Pisacane from Naples, Italy has captured the attention of social media users due to his striking resemblance to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Gigi boasts a substantial online following, amassing over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and an additional 104,000 on Instagram. His claim to fame lies in his signature phrase, 'Buongiorno pescheria' (Good morning, fish market), and his lighthearted videos centered around his trade.

However, it wasn't long before observant netizens started drawing parallels, asserting that Gigi is a mirror image of Zelensky himself. Comments flooding his posts whimsically address him as 'Mr. President,' while one jocular individual quipped, 'I believe a job offer from Ukraine is imminent.'

Gigi Pescheria

In an extraordinary convergence of art, reality, and social media, Gigi's resemblance to Zelensky has ignited a digital sensation. 

As internet users continue to revel in the uncanny likeness, Gigi's rise from a fishmonger in Naples to an inadvertent presidential doppelganger exemplifies the quirky and interconnected nature of today's global community.

 

 

