Lonely Zelenskyy at NATO summit drags attention

ALBAWABA - A photo showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing alone while everybody next to him is in groups talking has stirred wide debate on social media.

Zelenskyy was photographed during the 2023 Vilnius summit for NATO yesterday in the capital of Lithuania.

NATO summit is expected to take place between July 11 and 12 with the attendance of NATO leaders including Ukraine's President and his wife Olena Zelenska.

In the picture, Zelenskyy was seen surrounded by world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain's President Pedro Sanchez and his wife María Begona Gomez Fernandez and other world leaders who all seem to enjoy their time while forming groups. However, Zelenskyy was seen "left" alone.

Even the president's wife Olena was standing a bit away from him and enjoying a conversation with a NATO attendance.

A social media user shared the photo showing Zelenskyy "sadly" standing alone and wrote: "The End."

Another person commented: "Is there a more disliked group of people on earth? Yet they seem to keep getting elected!!!"

A netizen said: "One picture 1000 words."