Çağatay Ulusoy sex scene with Ayça Ayşin Turan goes viral (video)

ALBAWABA - Despite that Çağatay Ulusoy and Ayça Ayşin Turan's show was over 3 years ago, The Protector is making a come back on social media.

Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy, 32, has starred in the four seasons of The Protector next to Ayça Ayşin Turan.

Çağatay played Hakan Demir and Ayça embodied the character of Zeynep Erman.

One particular scene has resurfaced on social media, it is Çağatay Ulusoy and Ayça Ayşin sex scene.

The plot of the show was about Hakan Demir discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an vigorous enemy.

This is not the only reason why Çağatay Ulusoy's is trending on social media

The second season of Ulusoy's show Terzi (translated to: The Tailor) is achieving a great success in so many countries.

The show talks about a famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend's fiance- but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Çağatay Ulusoy plays Peyami Dokumaci in the show, Sifanur Gül plays Esvet, and Olgun Simsek plays Mustafa.

Here are some tweets from fans about the show Terzi:

💥 The Szabó series is still the 3rd in the Netflix world rankings and in Hungary as well. 👏 Success 💖#Terzi #ÇağatayUlusoy pic.twitter.com/HE5IFe93TB — Mária Koszó (@koszo_maria) August 4, 2023

Ver a #ÇağatayUlusoy convertido en un Derviche sufí es de lo más épico que he visto en Diziland. Que maravilla 🤩❤️🥹 https://t.co/zLQL2HfB0M — 🍭Maku🍬 (@inmany) August 4, 2023