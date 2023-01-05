Özçivit follows Al Nasr's Instagram After Ronaldo deal

ALBAWABA - Burak Özçivit followed the Saudi football team Al-Nasr, shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo signed a $200 million deal with the team.

It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is Burak Özçivit's favorite player, as the Turkish actor publicly travelled to Qatar twice to support the athlete during the 2022 World Cup matches.

And fans have noticed that Özçivit have followed Saudi's national football team Al-Nasr after Ronaldo became a part of their team.

Showing how proud he is of his favorite football player, Özçivit took to his Instagram story to share a picture of Ronaldo in his new football jersey for the Al-Nasr team.

The picture was shared shortly before the player's welcoming ceremony at Al Marsool park in Saudi Arabia.