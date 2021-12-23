‘Hande Erçel Is Too Thin’: Fans Concerned Over Latest Photos

Fans of Turkish actress Hande Erçel have expressed worry over their favorite star after she posted her latest photos on Instagram.

The most recent photos of the 28-years old actress showed her as she wore an elegant black dress with classic jewelry. Yet, her fans could not help but notice that she has lost so much weight, expressing concern over her health.

While Hande Erçel has not commented on the matter, some fans wondered whether or not she is in good health, and hoped that her weight loss is natural.

Some fans also hoped that Erçel's weight is not a result of health complications she might be suffering from.

Hande Erçel is one of the most popular Turkish actresses with more than 25.9 million followers on Instagram.

Erçel gained massive popularity in 2016 following her successful show Aşk Laftan Anlamaz. She is also known for her remarkable roles in the 2017 Siyah İnci and the 2019 Halka.