It turns out Rihanna was not the 'only girl' for Hassan Jameel!

Earlier this year, Barbadian singer Rihanna and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel called things off after a whirlwind romance that lasted for three years.

Two months after splitting, Instagram page @starstodays shared a story suggesting that Hassan is now dating Sumayah Alshek, without revealing anymore details.

According to her Instagram account, Sumayah works at Dubai TV as a news anchor.