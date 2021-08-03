‘Jungle Cruise’ Hits $ 61 Million at The Global Box Office

Dwayne Johnson's movie 'Jungle Cruise', earned $61 million during its release in 4,310 theaters.

The movie which also stars actress Emily Blunt has been previously postponed for a whole year, as it was scheduled to release on July 24 of last year, 2020.

Jungle Cruise is about a Disneyland amusement ride, where a group of travelers takes a small riverboat through a forest full of dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.

Produced by Disney and 20th Century, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez, and is directed by Jaume Collette Serra, and written by Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, John Rica.