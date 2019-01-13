12 Fabulous Free Things to Do in Dubai

How to have maximum fun on a minimum budget (Shutterstock)

Whether it’s amazing art or desert thrills, Dubai is home to a world of fun that doesn’t leave a dent in your wallet. If you’re looking for a good time on a budget, here are 12 of the top free things to do in Dubai, from scenic picnics to movie nights with the family.

1. Gallery hopping at Alserkal Avenue

The hub for much of Dubai’s contemporary art scene, Alserkal Avenue is vibrant district of warehouses which regularly hosts exciting live music shows, exhibitions and pop-up shops. You don’t need to pay a penny to enter the venue where you can hang out in the central yard, catch the latest exhibitions at galleries like The Third Line, Jean-Paul Najar Foundation and Ayyam Gallery, or drop by one of the trendy cafes for fresh, artisanal coffee.

2. Explore Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Inspired by the legacy of ancient Arabian marketplaces, Souk Madinat is where rows of stalls sell local artefacts and souvenirs. From architecture to design, the souk is evocative of a bygone era but infused with exciting, modern experiences for residents and visitors alike. Stroll through this treasure trove and stumble upon a great many picture-perfect sights and entertainment. Head down to neighbouring Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle enclave to feed turtles on Wednesdays or catch stunning sunsets with a backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and Burj Al Arab.

These days, Souk Madinat Jumeirah has been hosting special themed days every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday until the end of April. Catch months of live music, jazz, board games and roaming entertainment depending on when you visit.

3. Jameel Arts Centre

Take a stroll through diverse artistic legacies from the Middle East to South Asia, at this newly opened contemporary art institution. Explore three storeys of galleries displaying emerging and established artists, or picnic at one of the eight sustainable gardens in the sprawling venue. That’s not all; visitors can check out the institution’s impressive open-access library and rooftop frequented by artists. Top on our list of must-see destinations is the Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park adjacent to the arts centre, which is the UAE’s first al fresco park dedicated to the arts.

4. Desert thrills at Al Marmoom

Looking to explore the desert? Al Marmoom is the spot for the ultimate experience. Journey through the landscape along the Al Qudra bike path or ski down the smooth sand dunes. The vast stretch of land makes for a fabulous picnic spot to discover with friends and family. You can also venture out further to catch the annual camel racing season at the Al Marmoom Camel Racetrack, a highly competitive display of local heritage and skills.

5. Horse races at Meydan Racecourse

This state-of-the-art racetrack annually hosts the region’s wealthiest horse racing season. Modern architecture and luxury meet here, which is also home to a horse racing museum, art gallery, five-star hotel, nine-hole golf course and fine dining spots. The grandstand alone is more than a mile long and can seat almost 80,000 spectators per session. The best part? You can see all the glitz for free during the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

6. Stroll through al fresco markets

Good weather brings good food and great vibes. There are so many outdoor spots that make for fabulous picnic, perusing and shopping areas, so it’s fun to add them into the weekend mix. Bay Avenue in Business Bay is home to a Farmer’s Market where you can find organic fare, fresh bread and artisanal goods. Entrance is free, so bring along your whole crew to enjoy a day of face painting, live entertainment and more.

7. Movie night at Cinema Akil

Dubai’s first permanent independent movie theatre located in Alserkal Avenue showcases critically acclaimed films by directors from across the world, so audiences get front row views to diverse perspectives, tales and creative styles. While most showings aren’t free, every so often Cinema Akil sets up free public screenings for specific themes or series. Stay tuned to Dubai Calendar so you can always see when the theatre is opening its doors for some gratis cinema.

8. Watersports action

The Arabian Gulf makes for nature’s very own racecourse. Attracting competitions and participants from across the globe, Dubai is a hub for thrilling watersports events both new and old. Dubai International Marine Club is a prime venue for ongoing tournaments in the city, like kitesurfing, sailing and waterbiking. For something more traditional, take in some of the follow up sessions for the Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, also held here. The events take place bright and early in the morning, but they’re open to all and add a fresh sense of adventure to Dubai’s horizon.

9. Sunbathing at a beach

In Dubai, beaches aren't only sun, sand and water. If you end up somewhere like Kite Beach, La Mer or The Beach at JBR, they’re much, much more. A spread of delicious food, live entertainment and water activities come together to make these beaches better than the best. While some of those activities – like the human slingshot at Kite Beach – aren’t totally free, basking in the dynamic atmosphere they help create doesn’t cost a dime. Sit back, relax and enjoy the sun and waves with a packed picnic, fresh drinks and games fun for friends and families.

10. A walk on Palm Jumeirah’s crescent

No doubt one of the best views of the Marina skyline is from the Palm Jumeirah’s crescent. Stroll down the 11km walkway that straddles the line between water and land to take in a breathtaking panorama of where Dubai meets the Arabian Gulf. If you’re a fitness fanatic, it makes for a scenic jogging path or you can up the challenge by getting involved at one of the different sporting events hosted at the venue. Plan a picnic, come for a run or sit and enjoy the view – this is one of those spots that you don’t need an excuse to visit.

11. Picnic at Burj Park

Set at the heart of The Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa, Burj Park is one of the most iconic spots in Downtown Dubai. The venue frequently hosts star-studded live concerts and the annual Market Outside the Box, which is part of Dubai Shopping Festival, but during the few less busy days in between, it makes for a fabulous area to grab a spot with a picnic basket. Pack the essentials – sandwiches, fresh cookies and charged cameras – to enjoy this scenic area with plenty of open space for kids to run around and parents to lay back and relax.

12. Uncover local history

Once a hub for textile and pearl trading, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood preserves its centuries-old legacy in traditional architecture and an atmosphere of simplicity. Wander down its quaint alleyways, explore the vibrant textile souk or sample authentic Emirati cuisine at one of its little cafes. The 1787-built Al Fahidi Fort is a must-see attraction, now home to the immersive Dubai Museum. This March will see the district light up in culture, colours and festivities with the Sikka Art Fair, a weeklong affair celebrating artists from across the region.





