12 Turkish series coming to FOX Turkey

ALBAWABA - FOX Turkey will deliver 12 Turkish series in the next season.

12 series are coming soon to FOX Turkey, with new faces and new seasons of the most famous Turkish show, and the Turkish channel will air new productions starring your favorite actors. Here is the list of some of the upcoming productions.

1. İki Yabancı

Iki Yabanci is an Upcoming Thriller Series Starring Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz in a Lead role. Public prosecutor Leyla is Trying to investigate the murder of a well-known businessman. Leyla, who travels to Istanbul to see her parents.

Later she Meets The renowned journalist Kenan. There will be a chance for Kenan and Leyla to meet at the corpse discovered in the forest.

Instagram

Burak Deniz will play the character of Kanan, who has a multiple personality disorder. On the other hand, Hande Erçel will play the character of Leyla, a prosecutor.

The Turkish production is expected to be released sometime in the middle of September 2023.

2. Kader Baglari

Produced by İnci Gündoğdu and İsmail Gündoğdu the series is set to star Ayça Ayşin Turan and German Turkish actor, Serkan Çayoğlu.

The official story plot reads: "The story of the passionate, crazy love of two young people whose paths cross in a vineyard; It is about the love and struggle test of Sevda (Ayça Ayşin Turan) and Kerem (Serkan Çayoğlu), people from two different worlds."

3. Hudutsuz Sevda

Directed by Murat Öztürk and produced by Fati̇h Aksoy, Hudutsuz Sevda is set to star Deniz Can Aktaş, Miray Daner, and Esra Dermancıoğlu.

The series deals with the limitless power of love through a fascinating love story. In this story, we watch the love of two characters from different worlds and their struggle for this love. Hudutsuz Sevda shows how love and passion can prevail despite all the difficulties of life.

4. Ki̇rli̇ Sepeti̇

"The series deals with the intertwined lives of the servants and their employers working in a boutique site in one of the rich neighborhoods of Istanbul; We also witness the great gap between the above and the below. Your love, your secrets, your lies, and the three women who, in spite of all this, have given up on each other; We will watch his story that sometimes makes you cry and sometimes laugh in Kirli Sepeti," the official plot of the series reads.

The highly anticipated series is produced by Fati̇h Aksoy.

5. Yabani

It tells the story of a child who was kidnapped from a well-established family and ended up on the streets, and the show follows his struggle to reinvent himself after returning home years later.

The series is produced by Fati̇h Aksoy & Mehmet Yi̇ği̇t Alp, and directed by M. Çağatay Tosun.

6. Gaddar

Youtube

Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy will play the role of a man named Levent in a new Ay Yapım production, and the new Turkish series that is set to be titled Gaddar will air on Fox Turkey.

Levent is the name of the character, but scriptwriters might be changing the name. Levent leaves his lover and his family behind to join the army, however, he finds himself in a difficult situation, and his experiences turn him into a cruel man.

7. Adim Farah S2

Farah is a 28-year-old Iranian woman who works illegally as a cleaner in Istanbul and witnesses a murder committed by the mafia. The series stars Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek. Adım Farah will return when the 2023-2024 season kicks off this Fall.



