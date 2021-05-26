180 Days in County Jail! Kendall Jenner's Stalker Gets Arrested

Shaquan King was arrested in March after he was caught swimming naked in Kendall’s pool, and was later taken into custody for felony stalking after showing up at her sister Kylie Jenner's gated community.





And on Tuesday (25.05.21), King took a plea deal which saw him plead no contest to one count of trespassing and one count of loitering with the intent of committing a crime.



King, 27, will spend 180 days in county jail.



Last month, Kendall was successful in picking up a five-year restraining order against King, which prevents him from coming within 100 yards of Kendall, Kylie, and their mother Kris Jenner.



King cannot contact the three women directly or indirectly under the terms of the protective order, and can’t get near their homes, workplaces and vehicles.



The man was arrested in late March after he made his way onto Kendall's property, "removed his clothes and got into her pool before her personal security ordered him out" and detained him until the police arrived to arrest him.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, King was released after just six hours in jail and a day-and-a-half later, he made his way to Kylie's gated community, where he was arrested for felony stalking.



Kendall also recently got another five-year restraining order against another man, Malik Bowker, who allegedly threatened to shoot her and then himself.



The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star was forced to move out of her home after police made her aware of the threats to her life, after it was claimed Bowker had been placed on a psychiatric hold at a local hospital and was due to be released.



Kendall also amped up her own personal security after the alleged threats, with more armed security keeping her safe.



The model has claimed to have never met Bowker before and is petrified that he will cause her harm, which is why she applied for the restraining order that means he has to stay 100 yards away from her at all times by law.