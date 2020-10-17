  1. Home
'190 Million Seriously I love You Guys So Much!!!' Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her New Score on Instagram

Published October 17th, 2020 - 11:57 GMT
Kim Kardashian (Insagram)
Kim Kardashian (Insagram)
The designer told her 573,000 Instagram followers that her new line will be called Aminis.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to celebrate hitting 190 million followers over the weekend — and she did it in style thanks to Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

Kardashian posted a series of snaps in which she’s wearing a tan outfit — complete with glistening leather trousers and a fitted top — which she accessorized with a pair of Muaddi’s in-demand heels.

“190 million, seriously I love u guys so much!!!  I appreciate you all more than you know. Please VOTE! You have the power to change your future!” Kardashian captioned the post, referencing the Nov. 3 presidential election in the US.

She shared a series of images of the new bags being manufactured. According to her shots, her rectangular purses will be available in a range of different colors — including purple, black and silver – and sizes. The handles are adorned will be adorned with crystals, some plain, others with a variety of colors.

Muaddi’s cult brand — famous for its signature flared heels —has garnered a loyal following of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Her most famous collaboration to date is the limited-edition footwear capsule collection with multi-hyphenate superstar Rihanna’s Fenty, which dropped in July.

Rihanna tapped Muaddi to design a collection of shoes for her luxury maison back in December. The news wasn’t all that surprising, considering that the singer-turned-designer has been a longtime fan of Muaddi. 

The designer’s eye-catching shoes also previously featured in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show at New York Fashion Week.

Muaddi launched her footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye. 

Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

