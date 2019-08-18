The 1975's Matt Healy Defies Dubai’s Anti-Gay Laws by Kissing a Man During Concert

Matt Healy, the frontman of British band The 1975, has defied Dubai's anti-LGBT laws by kissing a man during their first gig in the strict country.

Footage taken by a fan shows the singer venturing into the crowd before singling out an admirer and pecking him on the lips amid loud cheering during the show on Wednesday.

The Somebody Else hitmaker, 30, then told gay fans in the audience that 'God loved them'.

Homosexuality in the Muslim majority United Arab Emirates is currently illegal and showing public displays of affection is frowned upon and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Healy left the country immediately after the kiss and says he does not think he'll be allowed to return.

He said: 'I love you, bro. We're all human, right?

'If you're gay, I love you and God f**king loves you.'

Videos shared online show the band performing against a rainbow background - a symbol of the LGBT community - before Healy left the stage to kiss the fan during their rendition of Loving Someone.

The Chocolate singer later took to social media to say he didn't regret his actions, but feared he may not be allowed back in Dubai after the stint.

He wrote on Twitter: 'Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don't think we'll be allowed back due to my "behaviour" but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again.'

He then tweeted: 'But who knows maybe they will let me back in let's just wait and see'.

But fans were quick to praise his heroic actions, with one fan even claiming the concert encourage him to come out as gay to his mother.

One fan gushed: 'Never stop going around and saying what you believe in and standing up for us and preaching love and making us so so so so so proud.'

While another wrote: 'You spoke your mind & created a space safe for all of those kids last night and they’re incredibly thankful for that. love you always'.

Another fan said: 'What you did was so, so, SO important. You are out here changing people lives on the daily.'

Sharing a video of the concert, another fan wrote: '[Matt Healy] inspired me to come out to my mum today'.

The band, who are set to headline Reading and Leeds festival next week, have previously campaigned for gay rights and helped to fund a new LGBT community centre in London.

Speaking about the new venture, the singer told The Observer: 'You might wonder why it is needed, and even ask yourself what exactly is everyone still scared of, but sadly, I think stigma still exists even in London and we still have some way to go.'

The 1975 have also used the voice of climate change activist Greta Thunberg on the first track of their upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form due to be released in February.

Cheshire-born Healy, who is the son of Coronation street actress Denise Welch, formed the band at school in 2002 and has since seen all three studio albums shoot to number one.

