1st look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 26th, 2023 - 12:13 GMT
The upcoming sequel is directed by Todd Phillips (Via AFP)

ALBAWABA - The first look for Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn for the new Joker movie is finally here. 

Singer and actress Lady Gaga was spotted in New York City with her first look as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, "Joker: Folie Deux."

The look was captured while filming a scene where Gaga was seen coming outside of the N.Y.C. County Supreme Court downtown Manhattan with police surrounding the scene and crowd holding signs that read: "Free Joker."

Gaga donned a bright red blazer with a black leather skirt and black stockings with diamond shapes. 

The upcoming sequel is directed by Todd Phillips, and is scheduled to air in October 2024, with Joaquin Phoenix returning for his iconic role as The Joker.

 

