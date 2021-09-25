21 Savage Turns Himself in For Drug And Weapons Possession

Earlier this September, the Grammy winner was charged with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of possession of a gun related to the February 2019 incident, where the rapper was arrested during a targeted operation.

The rapper was charged for throwing a bottle out of the vehicle, and he was later tested positive for codeine, in addition to finding a hand gun in the car.

21 Savage was born in England, but moved to the Atlanta area with his mother when he was 7 years old.

He made national headlines in early 2019 when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the rapper on Super Bowl Sunday, claiming he was actually British and that he had overstayed his visa.

However, the new charges against 21 Savage come just weeks before the rapper’s next immigration status hearing, set for November 1st.

The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over two and one half years ago,'' the rapper's lawyer Charles Kuck said in a statement.

''There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Joseph by pushing trumped-up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States.''

He will continue to fight for his right to seek permanent residence in the United States through the immigration court. We look forward to the day when ICE will play fairly with all those who seek justice within our immigration system.'' Charles continued.

The rapper has been trying to gain a green card, which would afford him permanent residency and a path to citizenship, in recent months.

Since the moment of his arrest, his attorneys have said he had no conviction in state or federal court.

21 Savage whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, they said, arrived in the country in 2005 on a valid visa and “lost his legal status” through no fault of his own. In the meantime, the rapper had applied for a U visa which provides a pathway to legal status for people who are victims of crime and help law enforcement in connection with a 2013 shooting, according to his attorneys. He has three children, who are US citizens.

Meanwhile Shéyaa recently dropped his latest horror-themed “Child’s Play” music video.