24 years of Victoria and David Beckham

ALBAWABA - David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham celebrate their 24th anniversary.

David and Victoria Beckham are the power couple of the showbiz world, and now, the pair celebrate their 24h anniversary.

The celebrity couple are parents to Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, they tied the knot in Ireland in 1999, and are still very much in love till this day.

Let us take a look back at the lovebird's relationship and romance over the years.

1999 Iconic Purple

David and Victoria Beckham on their wedding reception, Twitter: @VogueFrance

2001 - The Cross at Cannes

Victoria and David Beckham at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, AFP

2003 - Matching Era

David and Victoria Beckham at he 2003 MTV Movie Awards, AFP

2004 - Quadbike

David Beckham and wife Victoria ride on a quadbike at their Hertfordshire home, AFP

2005 - Holding on tight

the happy couple at Laureus World Sports Awards, 2005

2006 - Wedding Season

The Beckhams at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's wedding weekend, AFP

2007 - Cover Couple

David Beckham's 2007 photoshoot with Victoria, Twitter: @wmag



2008 - Game Night

David Beckham and Victoria attend Lakers game, AFP

2009 - Family Love

The Beckhams and their kids Cruz and Romeo at a basketball game, AFP

2011 - The Royal Wedding

David and Victoria attend Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, AFP

2013 - Cover Couple Pt2

Victoria & David Beckham x Vogue Paris December 2013 Cover Twitter: @musamagazine

2015 - Fashion Night

David and Victoria Beckham at 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Gala, AFP

2017 - Supporting Friends

Victoria and David at the grand opening of the new Ken Paves Salon hosted by Eva Longoria, AFP

2018 - Royal Wedding Pt2

The power couple attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, AFP

2019 - Weddings Weddings Weddings

The Beckhams attend to the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio, AFP

2023 - Fashion Icons