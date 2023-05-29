3 songs released for the Royal Jordanian wedding

ALBAWABA - Ragheb Alama, Melhem Zain, and Walid Toufic all release new songs in celebration of the upcoming Jordanian Royal wedding.

Lebanese singer Melhm Zain gifted the Crown Prince of Jordan, Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah, and his bride-to-be, Rajwa Al Saif a new song titled: "June Moon," which was a song written and dedicated to the Royal Jordanian wedding.

"قمر حزيران"💫أغنية خاصة بصوت #ملحم_زين بمناسبة زفاف ولي عهد #الأردن سمو #الأمير_الحسين_بن_عبدالله، والآنسة #رجوة_آل_سيف، وET بالعربي يعرض كواليس تسجيل الأغنية، إضافة إلى مقطع منها حصرياً وأولاً، ويلتقي بملحم الذي كشف تفاصيل مكالمته مع #الملكة_رانيا العبدالله👇#نفرح_بالحسين pic.twitter.com/o9gfP1OAzx — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) May 28, 2023

Zain revealed that the Crown Prince's mom, Queen Rania called him and personally thanked him for the song.

June Moon was written in one day by Jordanian artist Anan Awad, and distributed by Omar Sabbagh.

Awad admitted that the lyrics were influenced by Prince Hussein's statement when he revealed how he met Rajwa.

Singer Ragheb Alama also released a song celebrating the upcoming wedding, and the song is set to be dedicated to the happy couple on their wedding day.

Alama's song was written by poet Fares Eskandar, and distributed by Faris Massad, the song focuses on the Hashemite family and its history, also the happiness of the Jordanian citizens with the upcoming wedding.

Another song was released for the royal wedding by singer, Walid Toufic.

Toufic shared the song on his socials and wrote: "A gift to the lovely country of Jordan for the wedding of his royal highness, the Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khaled. May Jordan always have celebrations."