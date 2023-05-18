More details about Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding

ALBAWABA - New details regarding Crown Prince Hussein and Miss Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding.

Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancée, Miss Rajwa Bin Khaled Al Saif's wedding is around the corner, and all of Jordan eagerly awaits the spectacular wedding.

The royal wedding is set to take place on June 1, 2023, just days before his parents, Queen Rania, and King Abdullah II's 30th wedding anniversary.

The upcoming wedding will see a solemn celebration of the traditions of an ancient Jordanian Hashemite monarchy as it will follow the royal wedding ceremony traditions and protocols for Royal Hashemite Jordanian Brides.

Thousands of people who wish to attend the ceremony will have the opportunity to participate in the royal red motorcade set to be taken by the newlyweds.

The new details that were announced are that a ladies' dinner will be held by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, the Ladies Dinner held by Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, and the King's Dinner at the Hashemite estate.

In detail, one week ahead of the wedding, on May 22, Queen Rania al-Abdallah will hold a dinner at the Palace of Raghdan, which many princesses, women will attend in the presence of the newlyweds' families and women from various regions of Jordan.

His Majesty King Abdullah II will hold a dinner, "The Village - The Feast of the Wedding" on the 31 of this month in the presence of royals, statesmen, officials, ministers, deputies, young entrepreneurs, and other representatives of official events.