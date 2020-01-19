Fun Things To Do In Dubai This Week

Why wait for the weekend to relax and unwind? There’s plenty happening in the city to add a little oomph to the weekdays too. From memorable movie nights to a comedy show, here are our top three post-work things to check out in Dubai.

Weekday pick-me-up with Jo Koy

If Monday blues are bringing you down, counter them with a heavy dose of laughter at Coca-Cola Arena. American comedy sensation Jo Koy is hosting a stand-up show at the 17,000-seat venue where fans can expect to hear brand new anecdotes and resonating punchlines. Life is a source of inspiration for the artist, who talks about his childhood growing up with a Filipino mother and adulthood as a father.

When: 20 January

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Learn more

Midweek movie night

Want a relaxed night in a cosy setting? Book your tickets for a movie screening at Cinema Akil. The home-style theatre with plush red sofas and a wide projection screen showcases independent films throughout the year. For three days starting Sunday, you can join director Lina Al-Abed search for her missing father or catch filmmaker Elia Suleiman escape home in It Must Be Heaven, with multiple screenings this week.

When: 19 January & 23 January

Where: Cinema Akil

Appreciate quality craftsmanship

A Dubai Shopping Festival staple, Carpet Oasis has earned its place as one of the city’s most popular exhibitions. Attracting shoppers, collectors and sellers alike, this fair showcases some of the finest handwoven carpets by craftsmen from countries such as Turkey, Pakistan, India and China. It’s as much a celebration of extraordinary creativity as it is a chance to buy one-of-a-kind pieces to give your home a new flavour.

When: Until 16 February

Where: Mina Rashid Marina

More info

Stay up to date with all that’s happening in Dubai with Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.