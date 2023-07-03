50 Cent’s upcoming tour likely to be his last

ALBAWABA – Renowned rapper 50 Cent announced Monday that his upcoming tour, celebrating 20 years since the release of “Get Rich or Die Tryin'", will likely be his last on this scale, speaking in an interview with Agence France-Press (AFP).

"I won't be able to tour like this again. My film and TV production stuff doesn't allow me," he said.

Notably, 50 Cent will soon be appearing alongside Sylvester Stallone in "Expendables 4".

This is not the rapper’s first appearance on television and film. The hip hop star shifted from music to TV nearly a decade ago, and took "a huge pay cut" in doing so.

His most notable work was the hit show “Power”, according to AFP.

However, despite the pay cut, he saw the move as a strategic business decision.

"My audience is older. With my film and TV work I'm speaking to my core audience directly. I don't want to lose them... They made me a success."

Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent, turns 48 this week, as he sets up to take on the “Final Lap” tour across North America, Europe and Australasia.

He also has events slated in Asia and beyond, to be announced, AFP reported, noting that the tour has sold more than 600,000 tickets.

Will 50 Cent tour again?

According to 50 Cent himself, the one thing that could lure him back onto the road after this would be if his old mentors – Eminem and Dr Dre – joined him.

"If I could get Em and Dre out the house, that would get me back touring but I don't think that'll happen," he said.

US rapper Curtis James Jackson III "50 Cent" performs live on stage during a concert at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on July 4, 2022 - Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP

His debut single "In Da Club" is still a huge hit thanks to its evergreen refrain, "Hey, Shorty, it's your birthday". Meanwhile, the rapper is still 114th on Spotify's worldwide rankings despite not releasing a studio album since 2014.