50 Cent Wants to Produce Limited True Crime Series

Starz announced development of the limited series The Case of Cyntoia Brown on Friday. Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is executive producing with his production company, G-Unit, in partnership with executive producer La La Anthony.

Cyntoia Brown-Long wrote the book Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System on which the series is based. Brown-Long wrote about her experience being sex trafficked as a teenager and her conviction at 16.

When she was 16, Brown-Long was tried as an adult for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. She claimed self-defense, but was sentenced to life in prison.

Brown-Long was granted clemency in 2019 and Anthony was among many celebrities who championed her defense. LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna also advocated for Brown-Long.

After earning associates and bachelor's degrees while in prison, Brown-Long now advocates for trafficking victims and juvenile sentencing reform. She will consult on the series with her husband, Jamie Long.

G-Unit has an overall deal with Starz. Jackson also produced Power, Power Book II: Ghost and two more Power spinoffs in the works.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan writer Santa Sierra is writing The Case of Cyntoia Brown and executive producing. Anthony brought the project to G-Unit.