6 stars that aged like fine wine

ALBAWABA - How do they do it? we don't know! all we know is that these celebrities are getting prettier with time.

Age is just a number for these celebrities, and we decided to make a list of the top stars who are aging like fine wine.

Sofia Vergara

First on our list is the Colombian queen Sofia Vergara who recently celebrated her 51st birthday, and we just can't believe it as she still looks like she is in her 20s.

Vergara is most famous for starring in the American family sitcom, Modern Family where she plays the role of Gloria. A fact that not many know about the actress is that she beat cancer in 2000 when she was 28 years old and now works to raise awareness and money for cancer research for children.

Jennifer Lopez

Even at 54, Jennifer Lopez has never looked better, the singer and actress somehow managed to keep her fit and toned body and flawless skin even after all these years.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the highest-paid Latina actresses in the history of Hollywood. Lopez teamed up with Amnesty International to launch a bilingual website aimed at raising awareness about Mexican femicide after learning that 350 young women have been killed in Ciudad Juarez and Chihuahua since 1993.

Jennifer Anniston

One actress that keeps surprising us as the years go by is Friends actress, Jennifer Anniston, the 54-year-old actress exfoliates three times per week, uses serums, and applies a light anti-aging moisturizer.

She rose to fame after playing the role of Rachel Green on Friends and is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. Jennifer has supported many other non-profit organizations and charities throughout the years, amongst them is hosting the Stand Up To Cancer Show in 2008.



Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa, an aging superhero! The Aquaman star is still in great shape even at the age of 44, Momoa looked cute when he was younger, but now the actor is one of the most handsome actors in the industry.

The Hawaiian actor's workouts largely incorporate core strength, the core being the foundation of much of strength training, to begin with, through full-body workouts. He has a strict diet that helps him build muscle.

Momoa advocates for Marine Protected Areas, protection for coral reefs, and the global agreement on plastic pollution and waste.

George Clooney

Gorgeous George, American actor, and filmmaker George Clooney is known for his good looks and versatility.

The actor holds the title of the sexiest man alive and previously revealed that he follows a very simple skincare routine. He shared: "I hit the spa and I enjoy steam rooms, but I really don't use any specific product. Just a good Ivory soap will do."

Clooney admitted that he has had cosmetic surgery he told Julia Roberts: "I had my eyes done, the actor also revealed that he got a hair transplant.



Blake Lively

Known for starring as Serena van der Woodsen in the drama series Gossip Girl, in 2021, Blake Lively was named number 46 on the list of The 100 Most Beautiful Women in the World.

Even though she is still young, the actress definitely does not look 35, and some people actually believe that she is younger than that, but Lively was born on August 25, 1987.

Blake has supported charities like Alzheimer's Association, American Foundation for AIDS Research and Autism Speaks.



By Alexandra Abumuhor