After Shakira, list of celebs who got cheated on

ALBAWABA - Yes, even the most famous, and beautiful celebrities get cheated on, and multiple times.

Albawaba has created a list of some of the most famous stars and TV personalities who got cheated on by their partners, and some were cheated on 14 times.

1. Khloe Kardashian

The infamous rollercoaster of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

NBA player Tristan Thompson was caught multiple times cheating on the TV personality, Thompson got together with Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In April 2018, he was photographed kissing other women just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True.

In February 2019, he was caught with another woman

The athlete also impregnated another woman while still in a relationship with the reality star.

Even after all the cheating, Kardashian still made the decision to welcome a second child with Thompson. The pair are now parents to True, a son who was born via surrogacy in August 2022.

2. Miley Cyrus

It is believed that Liam Hemsworth, who dated Miley Cyrus for almost a decade has cheated on the singer around 14 times.

Rumors on Twitter swirled after the release of Miley Cyrus' Flowers music video, where the singer released a song on Hemwsorth's birthday, allegedly throwing shade at the actor.

Twitter users shared that the house in the music video is the exact house where Liam Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus with 14 women while they were married.

However, in 2016, The Hunger Games actor revealed that Cyrus' infidelity was the reason behind their split.

"I was caught up in the moment of the relationship that I thought, ‘This is awesome.’ But it took a lot of work and a lot of therapy to get through all that, I’m not going to lie, I was pissed off. And I’m still pissed off about it. It was an important time in my life and you don’t want to mess with that."

3. Beyoncé

Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z officially started dating in 2001, and the pair tied the knot in 2008 and share three kids together.

It is claimed that Jay-z has reportedly been caught cheating on the Drunk in Love singer, sources claimed he had an affair with another woman.

Looks like the couple managed to work through the cheating scandal and are still together to this day.

4. Gordon Ramsay

It is rumored that super chef, Gordon Ramsay has cheated on his wife Tana, for 7 years.

Despite Ramsay denying the rumors, it is believed that in 2009, the chef was linked to Sarah Symonds.

No Cheating was confirmed.

5. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart was dating her then-co-star Robert Pattinson when she was pictured kissing director Rupert Sanders.

Soon after, Stewart shared a public apology to Pattinson but eventually went their separate ways.

6. Jennifer Garner

Actress Jennifer Garner revealed that she was cheated on by her ex-husband Scott Foley whom she was married to from 2000–2004.

The pair divorced, and the 13 Going on 30 actress moved on and married actor Ben Affleck in 2005.

Unfortunately, Affleck was then accused of cheating on Garner with their nanny, Christine Ouzounian, and the couple divorced in 2015.

7. Halle Berry

Halle Berry found out that her husband, Eric Benét was cheating on her through a tabloid.

Later on, Benét admitted he did cheat on her with many other women after Berry threatened to sue the publication for wrongful information and news.

8. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade tied the knot in 2014, and have one child together.

But when the pair were engaged, Wade fathered a child with another woman.

Union shared in her memoir: "It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived. But we were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people — strangers who I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma."