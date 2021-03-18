7 Pictures of Kerem Bürsin vs. Murat Akdoğan.. Who Will Hande Erçel Choose?!

Dating rumors between Hande Erçel and Murat Akdoğan have caused a frenzy among fans.

Sabah Turkish newspaper reported that Hande and Murat have been dating for more than a month.

Morning author Bülent Cankurt has revealed more details about Hande's alleged new love.

Bülent said that when Hande Erçel declared that she and Kerem Bürsin are "just friends", she was actually telling the truth.



Cankurt continued: 'Learn the details about the love of Hande Erçel and Murat Akdoğan from me. Let me clear your confusions first, Murat Akdoğan and his father share the same name. Murat the father entered the health and tourism sector after selling Baymak where he worked for 25 years, to the Dutch in 2013.'

Bülent Cankurt added: 'The matchmaker between Hande Erçel and Murat Akdoğan was actually his sister, Cansın Hacısoylu. Even more interesting detail is that Cansın Hacısoylu is also a very good friend of Hande Erçel's old love, Murat Dalkılıç!'

Cankurt concluded: 'Let's see if the actress will approve to become the bride-to-be.'

According to Habertürk, Muratcan Akdoğan won the championship in the junior category of karting, which he competed many years ago, and that he belongs to the high society.

Social media users have been circulating unconfirmed information about Murat Akdoğan, like he is a billionaire businessman, and owns sports car showrooms, a beauty center, and construction companies.

Turkuvaz Media Group first broke the news of Hande Erçel dating Murat Akdoğan without revealing any details.















