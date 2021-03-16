Kerem Bürsin Who?! Hande Erçel Is Reportedly Dating This RICH Businessman (Pictures)

Was Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel's love affair just a rumor?!

Turkish magazines have recently started circulating a new report about an alleged new relationship of Hande Erçel's, and not with Kerem Bürsin.

Turkish news paper Sabah reported the news under the headline: 'Did the Second Murat Period Begin in Hande Erçel's Love Life?'

Going back in Hande's life, she dated Turkish singer Murat Dalkılıç from 2017 and they broke up after three years.

Later, strong romance rumors started circulating when Hande Erçel made a debut in Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) with co-star Kerem Bürsin.

Since the show aired in July last year, viewers, fans and the media are convinced that Hande and Kerem are romantically involved, despite their continuous statements that they are just friends.

Today, a new report has revealed that Hande Erçel is secretly dating another man.

Sabah newspaper revealed that according to the rumors spread by word of mouth, Hande is dating businessman Murat Akdoğan.

The new report added that Erçel is very careful to keep her relationship with Akdoğan a secret, and the fact that she follows him on Instagram added more fuel on fire.

According to Sabah, Murat Akdoğan is the son of a very rich family.

Let us wait and see if either Hande Erçel or Murat Akdoğan are going to make a public comment on this report.