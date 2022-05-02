  1. Home
  3. 'That '70s Show' Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Guest Star on 'That '90s Show'

Published May 2nd, 2022 - 08:41 GMT
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 2022 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images /AFP

Several cast members from That '70s Show have signed on to guest star on its Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kucther, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will appear on the 10-episode comedy, the streaming service said Saturday.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes," a synopsis said.

The series will follow That '70s Show veterans Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty.

The new cast will include Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

 

