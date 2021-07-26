9 BIZARRE Sex Tape Pictures Recalled Following Eudoxie Yao and Grand P Breakup

Last Friday, Ivorian singer and plus-size model Eudoxie Yao has posted on Facebook that she broke up with her boyfriend, diminutive Guinean singer and social media personality, Grand P.

'Good evening my babies, just to inform you that the relationship between me and Grand P is over. I'm moving on, thank you,' Eudoxie Yao wrote.

Few hours later, the model who's known as 'The African Kim Kardashian' told her followers that despite being a single woman, she does not want to date men at the moment, as she wants to focus on her music career.

'My babies, I'm officially single, but not a heart to take. I'm going to focus on My music. Have a good weekend.'

The man of the hour Grand P still has not digested the breakup news, as he took to social media and invited his girlfriend for a meal on the plane where he was dining.

Once the breakup news broke, the audience was quick to recall the scandal of the former couple, when Grand P deliberately tapped himself having sex with Eudoxie Yao in October 2020, to prove to trolls his sexual ability despite his diminutive physique.

















