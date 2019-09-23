Aaron Carter Accuses Brother Nick of Raping an Elderly Woman

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Aaron Carter, 31, accuses Backstreet boys member Nick Carter of Raping an Elderly Woman.





Carter shared with his 418K followers a long post attached to a video claiming his brother Nick had sexually assaulted a 91-year-old woman by the name of “Mildred.''

'Hey @fbi my brother raped Mildred and told me in confidence in his pick up truck she was 91 years old and my brother told me he covered her mouth so no one could hear her scream. Put me on a polygraph machine please @fbi my mother knows she was taking care of two elderly women who were on hospice Mildred and opal who my mother was keeping alive. @fbi what are you gonna do about that!? NOTHING! ? I’m REPORTING A RAPE FROM NICK ON SN ELDERLY WOMEN WHO WAS DYING AND WAS 91 that he raped. Strap nick up to a polygraph machine and a really good one please. @fbi'

Who is the sick one ??? @FBI @cnn @MelissaSchuman @AshleyRepp @KayaJones @WillaFord ladies speak up please. @ParisHilton speak up please you were there and pulled him off of me when he attacked me that morning!!! And tried to kill me. Help me @ParisHilton pic.twitter.com/zLpI22L7qo — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2019

The 'I Want Candy' Singer shared another Post saying he will not be silent about this, I cannot be silenced. @lasdlan @lvmpd @cnn @[email protected] #CoverUp #[email protected] he raped Mildred. 91 years old. And he is doing EVERYTHING TO PROTECT HIMSELF. NICK GIVE YOURSELF IN!!! Give it up. I stand by the #metoo MOVEMENT!! @realdonaldtrump

Recently for a number of reasons. Nick Carter, 38 took out a restraining against his brother, Aaron Carter and things have escalated from there.

And the '19 in 99' singer admitted he is scared for his pregnant wife and family's safety.

I am am truly now afraid for my family’s safety. 🥺 #Help https://t.co/oLpTFxwEvU — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 21, 2019

