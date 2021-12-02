Aaron Carter And Fiancée Melanie Martin Split a Week After Welcoming Their First Child

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin broke up one week after welcoming a baby.

The American singer announce the news on Tuesday via Twitter, and claimed that the reason for the split was because of a 'big lie' concerning his twin sister Angel.

“My sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court,” he said.



“Thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”

In a separate tweet, Carter revealed why his now ex-fiancé speaking to his sister was a big problem, claiming what Martin did was unforgivable.

Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown. We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time 💔 please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken 😢 — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

“She knew my boundaries and especially not to speak to a certain half of my family that tried to depict me as a crazy psychotic human being and a pedophile,” he replied to a follower, agreeing that it was “devastating” that they split so soon after welcoming their baby boy, Prince Lyric Carter.

And in a third tweet, the “I Want Candy” singer said that he is not happy with Angel because she claimed to have learned that Aaron “wanted to kill Lauren Kitt (his brother's wife) and their unborn child.”

I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

Aaron also revealed that it cost him $50.000 to go to court, and that his family was trying to 'drain' him so his house would be taken away from him.

“They cost me $50,000 in court my family trying to drain me so my house would be taken away from me in foreclosure labeling me a pedophile messaging me on Christmas [with restraining orders].”

No sweetie this is unforgivable clearly who haven’t been paying attention to my story for the last three years https://t.co/eup3LvZpU6 — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

In a few tweets posted by the singer, he kept referring to himself as a 'single dad' and claimed that he was devastated and was 'lied to' his entire life.

He’s all I have in the world I’m a single dad now🥺 https://t.co/3kjSH5qeIP — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

“I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

He also clarified to a fan that he's currently "not suffering from any addiction problems."