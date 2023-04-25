Achraf Hakimi's divorce costs almost $11M

ALBAWABA - Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk's divorce costs $10,900,000 and Abouk is calling him a fraud.

The divorce of Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk is still the talk of social media, especially after reports came out stating the that athelet has left his entire fortune in the name of his mother.

It was announced that Hakimi and his wife had separated and entered into divorce proceedings, after a French woman filed a complaint accusing Hakimi, 24, of rape.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" claim that Abouk was shocked when she learned that Hakimi's entire fortune was in his mother's name, which led to "a radical change in the terms of any possible divorce settlement."

NEWS 🗞️ || Hiba Abouk want €10M from Hakimi, @AchrafHakimi only wants to pay her €2M. Its representatives wish to find an amicable agreement.



👨‍⚖️ Hiba would also consider filing a complaint against the player for the offence of fraud and mismanagement of the joint venture pic.twitter.com/xOeCjtQnlp — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) April 25, 2023

Marca explained that Heba's legal team is asking for 10 million euros, while Ashraf is offering her only two million.

And now, Abouk reportedly decided to file a lawsuit against the footballer for fraud and mismanagement of marital assets.

Regarding leaving his entire fortune to his mom, Hakimi's mom said: "My son didn’t inform me of leaving his fortune to me… If he took any action to protect himself, I don’t know about that, but… what’s the problem if it’s true? If my son doesn’t do that, he can’t get rid of that woman."

It is known that Hakimi and his mom are very close, and that she is usually present at every game, event and press conference the athlete atttneds.