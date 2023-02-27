Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi accused of rape

ALBAWABA - Moroccan famous football player Achraf Hakimi is accused of raping a 24-year-old French woman, a French newspaper reported on Monday. He is now under investigation.

Le Parisien revealed that a woman accused the famous player, who participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the Moroccan team and won fourth place, of raping her at his house in Paris.

▪️بحسب صحيفة "لو باريزيان" الفرنسية فإن أشرف حكيمي لاعب باريس سان جيرمان يخضع للتحقيق في قضية اغتصاب فتاة تبلغ من العمر 23 عامًا، رغم ان الشابة لم تريد تقديم الشكاية ورفضت اتهامه لكن الإدعاء فتح القضية. pic.twitter.com/XyWmbPcGc5 — مهدي بلدي Mahdi Baladi🇲🇦 (@MahdiBaladi) February 27, 2023

Despite that the woman reportedly refused to file a complaint of the incident that was said to have taken place on Feb. 25, French prosecutors opened an investigation into the case.

Fans of the Moroccan player denied the allegations against him accusing some people of attempting to defame the player and they linked his case to the famous Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred who was also sentenced to six years for raping a French woman.

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan professional football star who plays as a defender for Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team.