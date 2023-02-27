  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi accused of rape

Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi accused of rape

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 27th, 2023 - 10:45 GMT
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is under investigation for rape. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Moroccan famous football player Achraf Hakimi is accused of raping a 24-year-old French woman, a French newspaper reported on Monday. He is now under investigation.

Also ReadSaad Lamjarred sentenced to 6 yearsSaad Lamjarred sentenced to 6 years

Le Parisien revealed that a woman accused the famous player, who participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the Moroccan team and won fourth place, of raping her at his house in Paris.

Despite that the woman reportedly refused to file a complaint of the incident that was said to have taken place on Feb. 25, French prosecutors opened an investigation into the case.

Fans of the Moroccan player denied the allegations against him accusing some people of attempting to defame the player and they linked his case to the famous Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred who was also sentenced to six years for raping a French woman.

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan professional football star who plays as a defender for Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team.

Tags:Achraf HakimiMoroccoWorld CupQatarFranceCourtJail

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...