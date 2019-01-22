Action Comedy 'Shazam' Trailer is Released

Shazam! is due in theaters April 5 (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Youtube )

Zachary Levi's titular superhero is seen buying beer, fighting villains and shopping for a lair in the new trailer for the action-comedy Shazam!

The minute-long preview received nearly 1 million views since Warner Bros. posted it on YouTube on Sunday.

Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg helmed Shazam!, which is due in theaters April 5.

The movie stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster child who gains the ability to turn into the adult superhero Shazam, played by Levi. Mark Strong plays his nemesis Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. The ensemble also includes Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Djimon Hounsou, Cooper Andrews and Marta Milans.

"Still a kid at heart -- inside a ripped, godlike body -- Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them!" a synopsis said.

"Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he'll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana."