Kuwaiti Artist Claims She is Not Racist.. but Responds to Host "Would you Let your Sister Marry an Indian Man!" (Video)

Kuwaiti fine artist and writer Wedad Al Mutawa has caused a stir on social media after appearing on the talk show "Assaif" that aired on ATV Kuwaiti channel.





When asked about her willingness to marry a wealthy man of an Asian nationality, specifically an Indian, she responded: "Are you satisfied with your sister taking an Indian?".

The presenter was triggered by Wedad's response, and told her he doesn't need to answer her question as he does not have to give his opinion.

Almutawa considered the question unreasonable and justified her response by saying that she would not be able to understand the language of an Indian man.

The interview sparked widespread controversy among social media users, who shared the video on Instagram, one of which generated over 27,000 views in a very short time.

Some observers considered her answer to be racist, while others considered it honest as marrying a non-Arab is not considered suitable for Gulf women.