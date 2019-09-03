Haya Al Shuaibi Accused of Racism after Posting Video of Indian Men in Kuwaiti Mall

Kuwaiti actress Haya Al-Shuaibi has sparked controversy among social media followers, because of a recent video she shared on her Snapchat showing a large number of Indians in the most famous mall in Kuwait, Avenues Mall.





She appeared to be filming them and heard her saying that the Avenues is filled with them.

Al Shuaibi's video unfolded to a wave of criticism among social media users. One follower wrote: "Indians filled the Avenues?! Why? Is Avenues dedicated to certain nationalities? Or do Indians come from space?".

Another follower commented: "You are the one who supposed to be exited because you are intruding on their privacy by shooting videos for them and taking advantage of their silence".

As a result, Haya was quick to respond and clarify what she meant through the video, and appeared in a second clip in which she indicated that she did not mean to insult Indians, and confirmed that the number of them was large and they were just standing in corridors taking pictures.

She added: "No one asked why they were in the mall, they are human beings just like us", pointing out that they can stop taking pictures and access shops and restaurants.