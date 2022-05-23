Activists Invade Cannes Red Carpet For 'Holy Spider' Premiere

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Activists made a bold and brave move as they invaded the Cannes Red Carpet.

A Group of feminist activists crashed the Cannes festival's red carpet, holding smoke devices alongside a huge banner with a list of 129 names of women who were killed because they were females.

The group consisted of around 12 women wearing all black gowns and ensembles, while holding the huge banner in one hand and blowing black smoke from devices in the other hand.

Cannes authorities did not stop the protests from taking place, and allowed the group to be filmed and photographed by the media on site.

The protests took place before the cast of 'Holy Spider' arrived.

Holy Spider is a movie that is based on true events which took place in Iran, Holy Spider portrays the story of a journalist who is investigating the case of a serial killer named Saeed Hanaei who was on a mission to cleanse the streets from sin, and in his views, it was sex workers.