Actor Jake Gyllenhaal Finds Art Can Kill in Netflix Inc. Movie ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’

Gyllenhaal portrays Morf Vandewalt (Source: ROBYN BECK / AFP )

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal plays a snooty art critic in Netflix Inc. movie “Velvet Buzzsaw,”

a satirical thriller that turns bloody when he and others try to profit from the work of a recently deceased artist.





Gyllenhaal portrays Morf Vandewalt, a critic who starts seeing bizarre images in the paintings he is writing about.



The film, which debuts on Netflix on Friday, was written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Gilroy, who also wrote and directed Gyllenhaal’s widely praised 2014 movie “Nightcrawler.”