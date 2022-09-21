  1. Home
  Adam Levine Denies Cheating Rumors

Adam Levine Denies Cheating Rumors

Published September 21st, 2022
Adam Levine Denies Cheating Rumors
Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their third child together.
Adam Levine denies affair after 'inappropriate' messages

Adam Levine says he "crossed the line" by sending "inappropriate" messages to a woman outside his marriage but did not have an affair.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, in a post on Tuesday on Instagram Stories after Instagram model Sumner Stroh said they had a year-long affair.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Adam Levine

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he said. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Stroh made the allegations in a TikTok video Monday.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. "At the time, I was young, I was naive and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Sumner Stroh

Stroh shared screenshots of purported Instagram messages from Levine and said they were "seeing each other for about a year" before they stopped talking "over a period of months." She said Levine then came back into her life by sending her a message in June.

"OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the message reads.

News broke Sept. 6 that Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their third child together. The couple married in July 2014 and have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

