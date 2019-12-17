Adam Sandler Reveals The Reason Behind Starring in 'Uncut Gems'

Adam Sandler says his wife, Jackie Sandler, convinced him to take his role in Uncut Gems.

The 53-year-old actor said on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was initially "scared" to star in the Safdie brothers film.

Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a New York jeweler and gambling addict in Uncut Gems. Sandler has been nominated for several awards for his performance, including Best Actor at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

"I read it, I loved the movie, but I was scared to do it. Then I asked Jackie to read it," Sandler said. "We do this together -- we discuss what I'm going to do. She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff. She read it and was like, 'You have to do it.'"

"Right when she says I have to do it, I go, 'Oh, okay.' I'm in there and I jump in. I had to do so many scenes where bad things happen, and I have to be naked and stuff," he added. "Anyways, it was an amazing time."

Sandler previously said on Good Morning America that he was a "nervous wreck" after reading the Uncut Gems script.

Uncut Gems is directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie and co-stars Kevin Garnett and Idina Menzel. The film opened in theaters Friday.

On Ellen, Sandler also shared how he and Jackie Sandler celebrate many anniversaries in their relationship, including the anniversary of their first kiss and their first home. The couple married in June 2003 and have two daughters, Sunny and Sadie.