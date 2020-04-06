Adam Sandler's Quarantine Song Gets More Than 1M Views

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2020 - 05:31 GMT
The song is a tribute to the essential workers and medical professionals
Adam Sandler's "Quarantine Song" has gotten more than 1 million views since it was posted on YouTube Friday

Comedian Adam Sandler's "Quarantine Song" has gotten 1 million views since it was posted on YouTube on Friday.

The video is a clip from Sandler's video chat appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.

The song is a tribute to the essential workers and medical professionals risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyrics include: "Nurses slap your arm until they find a good vein. They wear Crocs and they tell you the truth. Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof.

"Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess, if we get them the supplies that they need. And I hope they save us soon because I'm really, really sick of my family."

Sandler is a former Saturday Night Live star who is also known for his viral hits "Chris Farley," "Phone, Wallet, Keys" and "The Chanukah Song."

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

