Adel Imam celebrates his birthday

ALBAWABA - Adel Imam celebrated his 83rd birthday on May, 17. 2020.

Egyptian actor Adel Imam celebrated his 83rd birthday inside his home with his family, friends, and loved ones, among the guests were Ibrahim Khaled Sarhan, Sherif Helmu, Amr Arafa, and personal assistant, Adel Suleiman.

عادل امام في أحدث ظهور بمناسبة عيد ميلاده الـ83 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wUdOlddkG1 — Celebs Arabic (@CelebsArabic) May 18, 2023

أحدث ظهور للزعيم عادل إمام في عيد ميلاده الـ 83 ❤ pic.twitter.com/pUgAde5mBF — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) May 17, 2023

Imam took a few pictures for memory and managed to watch the football game that was Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City.

The actor's brother, producer Issam Imam got candid about his brother's health status saying that Adel is healthy.

On another note, Adel Imam made a surprise spontaneous on-air appearance with Sharif Amer on the show "Yahdoth Fe Masr," which airs on MBC Masr to celebrate his birthday amid 3 years of on-screen absence.

عادل إمام يقطع احتفاله بعيد ميلاده لعمل مداخلة مع شريف عامر في برنامج يحدث في مصر.. شاهد المداخلة الكاملة

يعرض الآن مجاناً على شاهد#Shahid https://t.co/wSWEhAgg3t#يحدث_في_مصر #MBCMASR pic.twitter.com/P0K92svkRH — يحدث في مصر (@YahdothFiMasr) May 17, 2023

Amer started laughing the second Imam made the call, and Imam joked with Amer and said: "why are you laughing, we still did not say anything."

Sherif made sure to tell Imam how much he means to everyone, saying that the actor was the person who taught his kids Arabic, and then shared that he used to take absences to watch an Adel Imam movie.