Adele is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele, 34, and her boyfriend sports agent, Rich Paul, 41 are allegedly engaged and are set to plan a summer wedding.
The pair first went public with their relationship almost 2 years ago.
The rumors started after gossip site Deux Moi claimed the singer said yes, and the online site shared that the news came from a reliable source.
And making the rumors more believable, Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger over the weekend, and the ring was first debuted at the BRIT Awards in 2022.
Adele on the Brit’s Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/mKq97054Cg— Ganpuppy (@ant_daydreamer) February 11, 2023
But neither Paul nor Adele have addressed the rumors, and neither party have confirmed the news.
