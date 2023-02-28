  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Adele is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 28th, 2023 - 11:29 GMT
Adele is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul
neither party have confirmed the news. 

ALBAWABA - English singer Adele and sports agent, Rich Paul are reportedly engaged.

Adele, 34, and her boyfriend sports agent, Rich Paul, 41 are allegedly engaged and are set to plan a summer wedding.

The pair first went public with their relationship almost 2 years ago.

The rumors started after gossip site Deux Moi claimed the singer said yes, and the online site shared that the news came from a reliable source. 

And making the rumors more believable, Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger over the weekend, and the ring was first debuted at the BRIT Awards in 2022. 

But neither Paul nor Adele have addressed the rumors, and neither party have confirmed the news. 

 

Tags:Rich PaulaDELEEngagement

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...