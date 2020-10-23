Adele Shows Off Her Astonishing Weight Loss in Her Hosting Debut on Saturday Night Live

Adele showed off her astonishing seven stone weight loss in the first promo for her hosting debut on this week's Saturday Night Live.

The Hello singer, 32, also flaunted her impressive American accent in the teaser, which was released on Thursday, as she excused show alum Kate McKinnon's attempt at an English accent by saying: 'Oh my god! No worries, girlfriend!''

Elsewhere in the clip, while introducing her musical guest H.E.R, Adele seemed to hint that she will be performing herself, as she said: 'Or maybe [the musical guest] is me?' - in what would be her first live performance in three years.

Adele, a 15-time Grammy winner, seemed to have impressed funnywoman Kate, 36, with her American drawl, as Kate responded: 'Okay, now that is good!'

In another of the teasing promos - Adele, Kate, and first-time guest H.E.R. debated over which 'her' Adele was actually referring to during the introduction, leading to her illusive hint over her being a musical guest as well.

There has been much speculation over whether Adele will perform on the NBC sketch show while H.E.R, born Gabriella Wilson, will sing her new single Damage.

Adele's last live show was at the end of her 2017 tour, shortly before she pulled out of her last two shows at Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal cords.

At the time, she said in an emotional post hat she was forced to cancel the gigs to a reported 100,000 audience at the London venue. Adele said she was 'desperate' to play the concerts - which she dubbed a 'milestone' in her career.

H.E.R. - who scored two Grammy Awards for her R&B stylings - later gushed via Instagram: 'Can't believe I'm gonna be on Saturday Night Live!'

'I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!' Adele previously wrote on Instagram last Sunday.

'I love her SO much. I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.'

The Oscar-winning songwriter admitted she's 'so excited' but 'also absolutely terrified' to finally host SNL.

'I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it,' Adele - who boasts 151 million social media followers - wrote on Sunday.

'But the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?'

It's been nearly 12 years since the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker served musical guest duties for the first time alongside host Josh Brolin.

She then returned as musical guest to SNL in 2015 alongside host Matthew McConaughey.

Adele (last name Adkins) gushed: 'It went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!'

Saturday Night Live marks the BRIT School grad's onscreen acting debut unless you count her portraying herself in a 2009 episode of ABC show Ugly Betty titled 'In the Stars.'

Fans can expect at least one joke or sketch acknowledging her eye-popping 100lb weight loss since the summer of 2019.

The soul sensation last made headlines on August 30 for being accused of cultural appropriation after rocking Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top while celebrating Notting Hill Carnival at her $9.5M Beverly Hills mansion.

On Monday, Adele celebrated the eighth birthday of her son Angelo James with Drop4Drop CEO Simon Konecki, whom she filed for divorce from in September 2019 after seven years together.

The Water Under the Bridge belter - who's rumored boyfriend is Skepta - was reportedly set to release her fourth studio album last month, but the record has since been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.